China issues travel alert to its citizens in India, asks them to pay close attention

Amidst the stand off, China has issued a travel advisory to all its nationals in India. The notice issued to the Chinese nationals in India asks them to pay close attention to their personal safety and local security situation.

The notice was issued by the Chinese embassy in New Delhi on July 7.

There was talk on for a week that an advisory by the Chinese government for its citizens in India would be issued. On Friday, the embassy issued the alert just before the meeting of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping at the G20. The two leaders did not meet formally, but praised each other for the role played at BRICS.

The Indian embassy in Beijing says that the Chinese tourists arriving in India has gone from 21,152 in 2003 to more than 2 lakh in 2013. Moreover several firms in India employ Chinese nationals.

India and China have increased forces along the border Bhutan protested about

the People's Liberation Army troops building a road in the strategic location close to the 'Chicken's Neck' tri-junction. Indian troops intervened on June 16 on behalf of Bhutan to stop the road construction by the Chinese.

OneIndia News