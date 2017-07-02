China issues map to prove alleged transgression by Indian troops in Doklam

Beijing, July 2: China has released a map to back its claim that Indian troops transgressed into the disputed Doklam area of the Sikkim sector, days after releasing photographs of alleged Indian incursion into the area, which it claims as part of Chinese territory.

In the map, released by the Chinese foreign ministry last night, a blue arrow with markings in Chinese, points Indian troops alleged "transgression" into the area to prevent the PLA troops from building a road.

The map shows Doklam, a disputed territory between China and Bhutan, as part of Chinese territory.

In an unprecedented move, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Lu Kang on Thursday displayed two photographs of the alleged Indian "incursion" into the area during a media briefing.

Later, the ministry uploaded two photographs on its website. One photo showed two bulldozers stated to be that of the Indian military while another showed one bulldozer. A redline in the photos was showed as "Chinese side of the border".

A standoff erupted between the two militaries after the Indian Army blocked construction of the road by China in the disputed Doklam area.

Of the 3,488-km-long India-China border from Jammu and Kashmir to Arunachal Pradesh, a 220-km section falls in Sikkim.

China alleged that the Indian troops "trespassed" the recognised delineated boundary between China and India on June 18.

India on Saturday expressed deep concern over China constructing the road in the disputed area and said it had conveyed to Beijing that such an action would represent a significant change of status quo with "serious" security implications for India.

India's reaction follows a face-off between Indian and Chinese troops in the area, prompting Beijing to take a tough stance and demand withdrawal of Indian troops from the Sikkim sector as a precondition for "meaningful dialogue" to resolve the situation.

The stand-off between the Indian and Chinese troops led to the cancellation of the Kailash Mansarovar yatra through Nathu La in Sikkim.

PTI