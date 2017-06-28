China irked by India-US proximity, says it could lead to 'catastrophic results'

The growing proximity between India and the United States has made China uncomfortable as the Beijing's state-run media warned of a new geopolitical friction in the S. Asian region.

A strongly worded article in China's state-run newspaper, the Global Times, said that the US' strategy to contain China is not in line with India's interests.

It said that India and the US are 'cozying-up' due to their 'anxieties' about China's rise.

"It could even lead to catastrophic results," the article said.

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's recent visit to the US, President Donald Trump had endorsed India's objections to the new economic corridor that China is building through Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir.

The Global Times' article said if India becomes a 'pawn' for the US in countering China, new geopolitical friction will be triggered.

President Trump also supported India's bid for a permanent seat in a reformed UN Security Council and in other multilateral institutions like the Nuclear Suppliers Group, something which China opposes.

India has been making diplomatic efforts to ensure expansion of the permanent as well as non-permanent membership of the UNSC. China objects to India's membership bid in the NSG -- a 48-member elite group which controls the nuclear trade -- and says there is no change in its stance on the admission of non-NPT states into the grouping. India is not a signatory to the NPT.

