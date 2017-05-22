China hints it may block India's path to NSG seat again

Beijing, May 22: China on Monday said that it has not changed its position on India's membership bid for the Nuclear Suppliers Group, indicating it will again block India's plea at the plenary session in Bern next month.

"China's position on the non-NPT member's participation in the NSG has not changed," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Hua Chunying said on Monday.

"We support the NSG group following the mandate of the 2016 plenary session and following building consensus as well as the intergovernmental process that is open and transparent to deal with the relevant issues in a two-step approach, she added.

China has repeatedly blocked India's bid to enter the elite grouping, which regulates the world's nuclear trade.

