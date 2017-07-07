China denies visa to two junior research members of India Foundation

India Foundation cancels visit after two junior research members of the foundation were denied visa by China. According to reports, the Chinese embassy on Friday rejected visa applications of two Indian researchers who were scheduled to visit China for a convention at Fudan University in Shanghai.

The delegation was suppose to visit Fudan university for an event on 11th July in Shanghai. Apart from the two scholars, China has also put Director of India Foundation, Alok Bansal's visa on hold.

Earlier, it was reported that Bharatiya Janata Party General Secretary Ram Madhav was part of this delegation and his visa was also rejected.

Madhav holds a valid visa for China till November. He visited China for a BRICS meet recently.

Reports of visa being denied to Madhav were untrue, said sources.

OneIndia News