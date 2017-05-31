China bans civil servants, teachers from fasting during Ramadan

The Chinese government has imposed a ban on civil servants, teachers and students from fasting during Ramadan. A notice on a government website in the central Xinjiang city of Korla read as: "Party members, cadres, civil servants, students and minors must not fast for Ramadan and must not take part in religious activities. During the Ramadan month, food and drink businesses must not close.

The Independent reported that the human rights groups have blamed clashes between the region's 10 million-strong Uighar Muslim minority and state security forces on religious and cultural restrictions.

Further China has ordered that restaurants keep normal opening hours. This order is specific to the Xinjiang region where there is a Muslim population of 58 per cent.

The Khaleej Times quoted Dilxat Raxit from the exile group, the World Uyghur Congress, as saying, "China thinks that the Islamic faith of Uighurs threatens the rule of the Beijing leadership".

OneIndia News