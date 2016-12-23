China appeals to EU to drop anti-dumping tariffs on solar panels

Beijing, Dec 23: China is appealing to the European Union to drop anti-dumping tariffs on Chinese solar panels after the trade bloc's executive body recommended extending them for two years.

A Ministry of Commerce statement on Friday said Europe was hurting its own interests and efforts to fight climate change by charging higher import duties on Chinese solar technology.

It said the tariffs should be "terminated as soon as possible." The European Union raised import duties on Chinese solar panels in 2013 after concluding Beijing improperly subsidized manufacturers. The duties are due to expire in March.

Earlier, the European Commission had recommended keeping import duties and a minimum price for solar panels and cells from China for two more years. The European Union and China came close to a trade war in 2013 over EU allegations of solar panel dumping by China. But this was averted by an agreement to allow a limited amount of tariff-free panels at prices not below 0.56 euros per watt.

PTI