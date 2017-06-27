China accuses India of stopping it from constructing road near Sikkim

China has accussed Indian troops of preventing it from constructing a road in the Sikkim section of the India-China border, said reports. China said that the Indian side has no right to interfere in the construction of road in its 'own territory'.

Chinese defence ministry has reportedly stated that the Indian troops crossed the Line of Actual Control (LAC) and prevented the construction of a road in DongLang region. It said that such a move by India could "seriously damaged" border peace and tranquillity.

The tension in Sikkim sector of the India-China border are high, as it was earlier reported that Chinese troops crossed the border and jostled with Indian army personnel, destroying two bunkers.

According to the reports, the face-off has been going on in Doka La general area from the past ten days and the Chinese troops have also stopped the batch of pilgrims that was proceeding for Kailash Mansovar yatra.

The Indian troops formed a human wall along the Line of Actual Control to stop the PLA personnel, some of whom also video graphed and clicked pictures of the incident.

The bunkers have been destroyed in Lalten area of the Doka La area.

It is unclear as to whether the prevention of road construction led Chinese troops to carry out such an act. The Chinese Army has, however, accused the Indian side of provoking their troops by interferring in construction activity.

