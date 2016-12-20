China: 11 missing as boat capsizes

11 people went missing after a fishing boat capsized off east China coast. The incident took place after the boat collided with a merchant ship.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Beijing, Dec 20:  Eleven crew members went missing after their fishing boat collided with a merchant ship and capsized off east China coast on Tuesday morning, officials said.

Boat
Representation image

The accident took place in the sea waters off Zhangzhou city, Fujian province, at about 0:15 AM (local time), the city's maritime search and rescue centre said in a statement.

All 14 fishermen aboard the fishing boat from Quanzhou city fell into the sea waters. Three persons have been rescued and the others remain missing, state-run Xinhua news agency reported. A helicopter and 15 boats are searching the area.

PTI

Read more about:

china, coast, boat, missing

Story first published: Tuesday, December 20, 2016, 10:15 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 20, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 