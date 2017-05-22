Chennai born woman elected to City of London corporation

Rehana Ameer became the first Indian-born woman to be elected as a councillor to a ward in the United Kingdom. The 43-year-old UK entrepreneur who was born and raised in Chennai, contested from Vintry ward in the City of London county as an independent candidate. She was elected as a councillor to the Court of Common Council, becoming the first India-born woman to be elected to the City of London Corporation.

"As an elected councillor, my key focus areas are road safety, improved air quality, mental health and better representation of all types of businesses as part of the Brexit negotiations," Rehana told PTI. She aims to promote the city's businesses in international markets and develop the city's presence overseas.

The City corporation is the richest local authority in the country which controls the 1.3 billion pounds city cash fund. The City of London is divided into 25 wards and elected councillors represent each ward.

OneIndia News