Chelsea Clinton defends Barron Trump from online trolls

Washington, Jan 23: Donald Trump's 10-year-old youngest son Barron, mocked online for looking bored during his father's inauguration, has found unlikely support from Chelsea Clinton with the former first daughter saying he "deserves the chance every child does -- to be a kid".

Barron has had his facial expressions and posture scrutinised, with critics accusing the young boy of looking bored and not loving his father. A Saturday Night Live writer even tweeted, "Barron will be this country's first homeschool shooter".

As Barron was subjected to taunts from internet bullies, it was the daughter of Trump's rival Hillary Clinton who jumped to the young boy's defence. "Barron Trump deserves the chance every child does -- to be a kid," Clinton posted on Facebook. However, in the same post, Chelsea -- a longtime Ivanka Trump friend -- turned political, the New York Post reported.

"Standing up for every kid also means opposing POTUS policies that hurt kids," she wrote, drawing immediate criticism. A social media user called her a "hypocrite" on her Facebook page, saying, "If you agree kids should not be targeted fine. Leave it at that. Otherwise collect your USD 600k a year and go away." "I haven't seen any policies that hurt kids yet," another person wrote. Some were empathetic with the former first daughter.

"I remember your childhood in the White House. The media was sometimes very cruel. Children don't have a choice as to what their parents do. I hope he'll be allowed to just be a kid," one person wrote.

PTI