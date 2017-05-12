Cell phone of Indian diplomat seized in Islamabad High Court

In a bizarre development, cell phone of an Indian diplomat, who went to Islamabad High Court to file writ petition, was seized by Pakistani officials on Friday. The Indian diplomat went to file the petition in connection with Uzma marriage matter.

A 20-year-old Indian woman Uzma had approached the Indian High Commission in Islamabad with a request to repatriate her and alleged that she was forced to marry Tahir Ali- Pakistani citizen- on gunpoint. Uzma had also filed a plea with an Islamabad court against her husband Tahir Ali alleging that she was being harassed and intimidated by him. She also recorded her statement before a magistrate.

Government sources in New Delhi ensured Uzma's access to the Indian mission in Islamabad on May 5. The High Commission has been providing necessary consular assistance to her and was in touch with the Pakistan Foreign Office on the matter and the girl's family in India.

Uzma, who hails from New Delhi, and Tahir met in Malaysia and fell in love with each other after which she travelled to Pakistan on May 1 via the Wagah border. The two contracted nikkah (marriage) on May 3.

