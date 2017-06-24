Canadian sniper hits ISIS militant 3.54 kilometres away, shatters records

This Canadian sniper has created a world record after he hit an Islamic State terrorist from a distance of 3,540 metres ie 3.54 kilometres. The feat was achieved by the sniper while assisting Iraqi forces at Mosul in Iraq.

The information was revealed by the Special Operations Command, Canada. The unnamed sniper was part of Canada's elite Joint Task Force 2 special operations unit that is currently deployed in an "advise and assist" capacity to help Iraqi security forces battle ISIS from behind the front line in Mosul.

In a written statement, by the command it was stated, "the Canadian Special Operations Command can confirm that a member of the Joint Task Force 2 successfully hit a target from 3,540 meters. For operational security reasons and to preserve the safety of our personnel and our Coalition partners, we will not discuss precise details on when and how this incident took place."

The previous record was held by United Kingdom's Craig Harrison when he killed two Taliban insurgents in November 2009. He shot them from a distance of 2,474 meters or 2.4 kilometres.

The Canadian sniper was using a McMillan TAC-50 sniper rifle while firing from a high-rise during an operation that took place within the last month in Iraq. It took under 10 seconds to hit the target," a report stated.

The Canadian military unit confirmed the distance of shot shortly after the Globe and Mail story was published, but the shot has yet to be formally confirmed a third party agency.

OneIndia News