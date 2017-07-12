Calls echo for Pakistan PM's resignation in light of JIT report

Islamabad, July 12: A leading Pakistani newspaper on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif to "do the right thing (in) democracy and step aside, at least temporarily" in view of the corruption charges he and his family facing.

The Dawn admitted in an editorial that the Joint Investigation Team (JIT) report submitted to the Supreme Court on the Sharif family's assets held abroad as revealed by the Panama Papers was not a perfect document.

"But the JIT report has laid out a number of very serious and specific allegations against Prime Minister Sharif and his children. Simply, no democratic order ought to have a Prime Minister operating under such a dark cloud of suspicion," it said.

It said the ruling PML-N party may urge Sharif to stay on in office and Sharif may be tempted to do so, "but the toll on democracy would be too great.

The JIT, which is probing allegations of money laundering against Sharif and his family, said Maryam Nawaz, her brothers Hussain and Hassan Nawaz as well as her husband Captain Mohammad Safdar (retd), had signed false documents to mislead the Supreme Court.

'PM should resign for the sake of democracy'

Opposition Leader Khursheed Shah has said Prime Minister must resign for the sake of democracy in light of charges levelled in the Panama case Joint Investigation Team's (JIT) report.

He made these remarks while chairing the meeting of the Public Accounts Committee in the National Assembly on Tuesday.

A peaceful democratic transition of power occurred smoothly for the first time in the country's history, said Shah.

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) leader said the premier has to resign as the Parliament is in danger, adding that he is concerned over the way the government is reacting to the issue.

Earlier, Shah held a meeting with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) Shah Mahmood Qureshi in his chambers.

The opposition parties will soon request for a Joint Session of Parliament to discuss the JIT's report and the matter of the prime minister's resignation, sources added.

'Nawaz should step down, he has lost all moral, legal authority'

Awami Muslim League (AML) President Sheikh Rasheed renewed calls for the resignation of Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif.

"For the sake of this country, I ask Nawaz Sharif to step down. He has lost all moral, political and legal authority to rule. This situation has resulted in a political funeral for him and his family," the AML leader remarked.

PM should resign on legal grounds, says Bilawal

Pakistan Peoples Party Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari also demanded resignation from the premier, saying Nawaz Sharif will have to resign on legal grounds.

"Yesterday, we had asked for Nawaz Sharif's resignation on moral grounds, but today, after studying the JIT report, we are asking for his resignation on legal grounds," Bilawal said.

As per JIT report, PM no longer honest and trustworthy: Siraj

Jamaat-e-Islami Emir Siraj-ul Haq said that the PM is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (Article 62 and 63 of the Constitution) and should resign resign on moral grounds.

He said that the JIT report has come against the premier and there exists disparity between the rulers' assets and means of income.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)