'Broken, I am so so sorry,' tweets Ariana Grande after blast hits her concert in Manchester, UK

London, May 23: American singer Ariana Grande tweeted a heart-numbing message after an explosion left 19 dead and 50 injured in Manchester, United Kingdom, minutes after her concert ended on Monday night.

Grande, who was not hurt in the blast, tweeted that she is "broken" by news of the casualties. "broken. from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words," Grande tweeted.

from the bottom of my heart, i am so so sorry. i don't have words. — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) May 23, 2017

Grande's manager Scooter Braun has said "our hearts are broken". "We mourn the lives of children and loved ones taken by this cowardly act."

The blast happened at about 22:35 BST on Monday following a pop concert by the American singer. The cause is unknown but British Prime Minister Theresa May said her thoughts were with those affected by "what is being treated by the police as an appalling terrorist attack".

British Transport Police said the explosion was in the arena's foyer. The Greater Manchester Police said the incident was being treated as a case of possible terror attack.

