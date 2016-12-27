Britney Spears is alive: Sony Music issues clarification after Twitter hack

Los Angeles, Dec 27: Sony Music Global's Twitter account was hacked and posted fake tweets about death of pop star, Britney Spears. The first two messages were posted early Monday on the hacked Twitter page.

"RIP @britneyspears," the first tweet read. It was followed by a tearful emoji and hashtag "#RIPBritney 1981-2016." The second tweet, seven minutes later, was, "Britney spears is dead by accident! We will tell you more soon #RIPbritney."

Soon after the tweets, Spears' manager, Adam Leber, told CNN, "Britney is fine and well. There have been a few Internet clowns over the years who have made similar claims about her death, but never from the official Sony Music Twitter account."

"I assume their account has been hacked. I haven't spoken to anyone... As of yet but I am certain their account was hacked," he added. Sony Music issued a statement mid Monday that read, "Sony Music Entertainment's Twitter account was compromised. This has been rectified. Sony Music apologises to Britney Spears and her fans for any confusion."

PTI