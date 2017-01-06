British PM to meet Trump in US

London, Jan 6: British Prime Minister Theresa May will visit Donald Trump in the spring following preparatory meetings between key staff from 10 Downing Street and the US President-elect's team, the media reported.

According to a report in the Independent on Friday, May's joint chiefs of staff Nick Timothy and Fiona Hill travelled to the US in December to build links with Trump's team ahead of his inauguration on January 20.

"The Prime Minister suggested it would be a good idea for key staff from both teams to meet. President-elect Trump agreed this would be useful," Downing Street said. "We are pleased to have been able to make that happen and the Prime Minister looks forward to visiting the new President in the spring."

Earlier, May praised Trump as "very easy to talk to", despite having criticised him during the US elections. The British Prime Minister's compliment formed part of her drive to strengthen ties with the new administration, after a rocky start in which she and other senior Tories tried to move on from previous derogatory comments.

Speaking during a visit to Bahrain, May had said: "He is somebody who very much values the relationship he has with Britain."

During his campaign, when Trump called for a ban on Muslims entering the US and claimed parts of London were no-go areas for the police, May as Home Secretary had said that she thinks "he does not understand Britain".

IANS