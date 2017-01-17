Breakthrough in Istanbul nightclub attack: What we know of the suspect so far

Istanbul, Jan 17: In what could be considered as a major relief to the Turkish authorities, the suspect in the Istanbul Reina club attack that left 39 dead, has been arrested.

The suspect has been identified as Abdulkadir Masharipov. The Uzbek national was arrested from the home of his friend in Istanbul.

The New Year's Eve attack at the Reina club had left 39 dead. The deceased included citizens of Israel, France, Tunisia, India, Belgium, Jordan, Lebanon and Saudi Arabia.

What we know about the Istanbul attacker?

- The suspect is said to have carried out the attack in the name of the Islamic State.

- Abdulkadir is originally from Uzbekistan

- He arrived in Konya, central Turkey, with his family in 2016

- He assumed the name Ebu Mohammad Horasani

- He rented a flat along with a woman and two children in Konya

- He arrived in Istanbul on December 15

- The suspect arrived at the Reina club on New Year's eve by taxi and then carried out the killings.

