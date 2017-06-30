Border stand-off: China says it is open for talks with India

Beijing. June 30: China on Friday indicated it was open for talks with India, saying a 'meaningful dialogue' over the border stand-off is the 'pressing issue'.

This is a climbdown for Beijing which earlier ruled out any talks until India withdrew its troops from 'Chinese territory'.

'Diplomatic channels are unimpeded between India and China for talks on the stand-off in Sikkim,' Foreign Ministry spokesman Lu Kang said.

'The pressing issue is to have a meaningful dialogue for the withdrawal of Indian troops from the Doklam area in Sikkim sector,' Lu added.

Lu again charged Indian troops with trespassing the Chinese border. India has denied the allegation. He also rejected Bhutan's claims over Donlong, calling it Chinese territory.

IANS