Blast near a Mosque rocks Kabul, causalities feared

A blast was reported from Dasht-e-Barchi area in Kabul, Afghanistan, on Thursday evening.

Reports say that the explosion took place near the al-Zahra mosque around 9 pm local time.

The could be causalities due to the blast as the mosques are usually crowded in the evenings in the wake of Ramzan. No clear figures of causality are available as yet.

On May 31, a massive blast tore through the diplomatic quarter of the Afghan capital killing at least 80 people and wounding more than 460.

Earlier in May, security agencies had warned that Taliban insurgents and regional affiliates of the Islamic State were planning to attack high-profile targets in the city.

OneIndia News