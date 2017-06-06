Blast near Indian envoy's residential compound in Kabul, no injuries reported

An explosion was heard on Tuesday near an Indian envoy's residential compound in Green Zone in Kabul city, Afghanistan, reported Afghan media.

A rocket-launched granade reportedly landed in the tennis court at the Indian ambassador Manpreet Vohra's residence. All are safe in the mission in Kabul. No report of any casualty so far, reported PTI.

This is the second blast near Indian Embassy after last week's Truck bomb blast in which over 100 people were killed in Kabul. Windows and doors of the Indian Embassy's building were partly damaged following the explosion.

Meanwhile, a Peace and Security conference  presided by President Ashraf Ghani is underway in Kabul.  The conference is being attended by the leaders of 27 nations and representatives of international organisations.

On Saturday, at least seven people were killed when suicide bombers blew themselves in a row of mourners who were attending the funeral of the son of an Afghan senator.

Story first published: Tuesday, June 6, 2017, 12:58 [IST]
