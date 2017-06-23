Blast in Pakistan's Quetta kills at least 5, several injured

Islamabad, June 23: At least five people were killed and 13 others injured on Friday in the explosion near IGP office in Quetta, Pakistan. Police cordon off an area and injured have been shifted to hospital, reports Pakistan media.

The injured were moved to Quetta's Civil Hospital, while a rescue operation is still underway.

According to the sources, key government offices are located in the area where the explosion took place.

Television footage showed emergency services rushing to the area which was covered in debris and security officials cordoning off the area.

OneIndia News (with agency inputs)