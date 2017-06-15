7 killed in kindergarten explosion in China

An explosion took place at the entrance to a kindgergarten in eastern China. Seven persons have died in the explosion.

State media reports say people have been hurt and photos purportedly from the scene and posted to social media showed children and adults lying on the ground, some of them bleeding.

Police say the blast took place at 4.50 pm China time on Thursday in Fengxian in Jiangsu province.

Kindergartens in China have been targeted before in apparent revenge attacks carried out by people bearing grudges against their neighbors and society.

OneIndia News