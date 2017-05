Kabul, May 9: Eight children and a senior cleric, were killed in a blast inside a seminary in Parwan province of Afghanistan on Tuesday, local media said.

According to TOLONews, Head of the Parian Ulema Council, Maulvi Abdul Rahim Shah Hanafi, was among the deceased.

As soon as the students gathered in the classroom, the explosives were detonated.

According to officials, a number of others were also injured in the explosion. No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

IANS