Berlin attack: Suspect a refugee from Pakistan?

Berlin, Dec 20: The suspect in the Berlin attack was a refugee from Pakistan the media in Germany reported. While one section of the media claimed that the suspect may have come from Pakistan others said that he may have been of Afghan origin.

At least 12 persons were killed after a truck rammed into a crowded Christmas market in Central Berlin on Monday evening. Several others were injured. The police said that a person suspected to be the driver was arrested while a passenger was dead.

German newspaper Die Welt reported that the suspect is a newly arrived Pakistan refugee. Its rival Der Tagesspiegel, a rival Berlin daily paper reported that that the man was either Pakistani or from Afghanistan.

Die Welt further went on to state that the suspect had arrived in Germany on February 16 this year. The German authorities who are questioning the suspect have however refused to divulge the identity of the man.

There are many theories doing the rounds as of now. One account says that the lorry may have been hijacked by the suspect. One passenger was found dead in the lorry.

German authorities say that it looks like it was a terror attack.

The White House too said that it appears to be a terrorist attack. US President elect, Donald Trump accused the group of slaughtering Christians in jihad.

It may be recalled that the US had only last month warned of attacks on Christmas markets in Europe.

OneIndia News