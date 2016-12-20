Berlin attack leads Czech authorities to tighten security

Prague, Dec 20: Czech police will tighten security measures after at least nine persons were killed in Berlin when a truck ploughed into the crowd, Czech Interior Minister Milan Chovanec said.

A truck ploughed into a crowd at a Christmas market in Berlin on Monday night, killing nine persons and injuring 50 others, Berlin police said.

The decision to tighten security was made after a discussion with Czech Police President Tomas Tuhy, Chovanec wrote on his Twitter account, Xinhua news agency reported.

The number of police patrols on streets will rise by Tuesday and authorities will meet, probably on Tuesday morning, to decide whether to raise the level of terrorist threat in the Czech Republic, Chovanec told Czech Television (CT).

According to the official, based on the information gathered so far, an upgrade of terrorist threat level in the country is unnecessary.

IANS