Berlin attack: Hollande expresses solidarity with Germany

Paris, Dec 20: French President Francois Hollande has sent a solidarity message to German Chancellor Angela Merkel after a truck ploughed into the crowd at a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine persons. "The French share the mourning of the Germans who are facing this tragedy, which hits all Europe," he said on Monday, Xinhua news agency reported.

In a statement, French Foreign Minister Jean-Marc Ayrault said he was "horrified" by reports on the attack, stressing that "France stands alongside Germany at this dark and painful moment." The attack at a Christmas market in Berlin also left many others injued.

A lorry ploughed into a busy Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least 12 people and injuring dozens more in what police said was a suspected terror attack.

IANS