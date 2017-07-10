Beijing warns India against 'two-front conflict' with China, Pak

Amid growing tensions at both the eastern and the western borders of the country, Beijing has warned India against "two-front conflict" with China and Pakistan, said reports.

The Chinese state media said that on one hand India is involved in exchange of fire with Pakistani troops in Kashmir region and on the other Indian troops have 'entered Chinese territory'.

The Global Times quoted Lin Mingwang from the Institute of International Studies at Shanghai's Fudan University as saying that 'China has nothing to do with the situation in Kashmir, but it would be unwise for India to engage in two conflicts at the same time'.

China maintained that India is trespassing and preventing its soldiers from building a road in Doklam. Some sections of the Chinese media also asked as to why a 'third country (India) was interferring in the matters realted to it and Bhutan.

Justifiying the travel advisory issued, a Chinese newspaper said that it was issued because the Chinese government was taking precautions. Some experts said that under the present situation India had become an "unsuitable destination for Chinese to travel or do business in".

While China and Bhutan have been involved in talks, India says that since it is a tri-junction the talks should involve all three countries. China has been asserting that it is not ready for any compromise. While China says that the ball is in India's court, India has maintained that there cannot be any unilateral approach in defusing tensions.

OneIndia News