Beijing lifts red alert for air pollution after 5 days

Beijing lifted its red alert for air pollution on Thursday.

Subscribe to Oneindia News

Beijing, Dec 22: Beijing lifted its red alert for air pollution on Thursday after the smog dispersed in the wind and the skies cleared once again over the Chinese capital.

As the particulate matter concentration of PM 2.5 fell from over 400 micrograms per cubic meter to 60 on Thursday, schools and nurseries reopened and restrictions on traffic were lifted, Efe news reported.

Beijing lifts red alert after 5 days

However, severe smog continues to affect parts of northern China including Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province, where pollution remains above 500 micrograms per cubic meter and schools remain shut.

Over 20 cities in northern China had issued a red alert over the weekend after witnessing worst pollution levels this year.

IANS

Read more about:

china, red alert, air pollution

Story first published: Thursday, December 22, 2016, 11:48 [IST]
Other articles published on Dec 22, 2016
Please Wait while comments are loading...
 