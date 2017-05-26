Be it for love or terror, Pakistanis always use Nepal route to access India

The incident at Bengaluru in which 3 Pakistan nationals were caught only go on to show that, whether it is love or terrorism, the route to India from Pakistan is always through Nepal. Three Pakistani nationals including a woman who were living under false identities were arrested. An Indian from Kerala too was arrested.

The three Pakistani nationals have been identified by the police as Sameera, Kashif Shamshudin and Kiran Gulam Ali, the Indian citizen is Mohammed Shihab, a resident of Kerala. It is said that the four had met in Qatar. Shihab fell in love with Sameera and since their parents opposed the marriage they decided to break the law.

The parents of the girl took her back to Pakistan. The couple however kept in touch and one day decided that they wanted to be together. The girl along with the other Pakistani couple also in love with each other decided to come to India. They left from Pakistan to Nepal where Shihab was waiting for them. He then got them down to Bihar from where they made their journey to Bengaluru.

Once in Bengaluru he made fake documents for them. However they were caught by the police on Thursday.

The interesting bit in the story is the route they took. The infiltrations into India by the Pakistan terrorists looking to target places other than Kashmir is always the Nepal route. It has been seen in so many cases relating to the Indian Mujahideen that the operatives have taken the Nepal route to reach India.

At Nepal there are touts at both the India as well as Pakistan border who are ready to offer help at a price. A tout at the border charges just Rs 1,000 per person to sneak him into Kathmandu. From there they are taken closer to the Indian border. For just Rs 500, a person will transport the infiltrator either into Uttar Pradesh or Bihar. In most cases, it has been found that infiltrators are brought into India by motor-cycle. This is because it is faster and the heat is lesser.

