'Baywatch' star Priyanka Chopra meets PM Modi in Berlin

Berlin, May 30: The 'Baywatch' starrer Priyanka Chopra on Tuesday morning met Prime minister Narendra Modi in Berlin. The 'Quantico' star said to have discussed her upcoming movie.

It is said that PeeCee is on a holiday in Germany post her Hollywood flick 'Baywatch and PM Modi is a four-day nation tour.

After the meet the 34-year-old actress took to her Instagram to share the moment with her fans and even thanked PM Modi for taking time out to meet her.

"Was such a lovely coincidence to be in #berlin at the same time as the Prime Minister. Thank you @narendramodi Sir for taking the time from your packed schedule to meet me this morning," wrote the 'Quantico' star.

OneIndia News