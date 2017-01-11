Barack Obama's rejection of Muslim discrimination gets the loudest ovation

Chicago, Jan 11: In his farewell speech on Tuesday, the outgoing US President Barack Obama touched upon the contentious issue of large-scale discrimination faced by Muslims in the US.

"I reject discrimination against Muslim Americans," 55-year-old Obama said in his farewell speech in Chicago.

Many hailed Obama for delivering a speech that asked the Americans to reject the 'politics of hate' and make the country great by being 'inclusive'.

"Wow. Obama's rejection of Muslim discrimination got the loudest ovation & appluase of the night. Muslim parents: make sure ur kids know that," said a Twitter post.

At a time, when the world is witnessing the rise of Islamophobia, the message from Obama will go a long way in assuring the Muslim community that they too are a part of the great American democracy.

Obama also asked his fellow citizens to stay away from anti-immigrant, anti-women and anti-gay sentiments.

