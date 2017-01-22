Barack Obama's first tweet post-presidency is 'Is this thing still on?'

Washington, Jan 22: After bidding goodbye to the people of US as the outgoing president, Barack Obama took little time to tweet from his personal account. After Barack Obama handed the official US President Twitter account @POTUS to Donald Trump, he tweeted from his private account: "Is this thing still on?"

Obama, who may have been worried whether his private account was roking or not, tweeted after Trump inauguration: "Hi everybody! Back to the original handle. Is this thing still on? Michelle and I are off on a quick vacation, then we'll get back to work."

He, however, asked people that he wanted to hear what they were thinking about the road ahead and asked them to share their ideas with him.

Meanwhile, Michelle Obama too handed over the official @FLOTUS account to Melania Trump and tweeted from her private account @MichelleObama and said: "After an extraordinary 8 years, I'll be taking a little break. Will be back before you know it to work with you on the issues we care about."

Barack and Michelle Obama were off to Palm Springs in California for a vacation along with their daughters, Sasha and Malia.

OneIndia News