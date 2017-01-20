Barack Obama and Michelle Obama tweet one final time

Washington, Jan 20: Promising to be "right there" with the US citizens at every step, Barack Obama in his final tweet as the 44th President of the United States today thanked his countrymen, saying serving them was the "honour of his life".

"It's been the honour of my life to serve you. You made me a better leader and a better man," Obama said in a tweet before he left the Oval Office to welcome his successor Donald Trump at the White House.

"I won't stop; I'll be right there with you as a citizen, inspired by your voices of truth and justice, good humour, and love," the 55-year-old said in another tweet. "As we look forward, I want our first steps to reflect what matters most to you. Share your thoughts with me," he said asking people to connect with him through his personal webpage.

"I'm still asking you to believe - not in my ability to bring about change, but in yours. I believe in change because I believe in you," Obama said. After Trump is sworn in as the 45th President of the United States, the official twitter account of the US President would be in the possession of the new President. Obama's tweets as President would transit over to @POTUS44.

"It's been an honour to serve. And to all those fighting for a better future, I'll see you on the other side. Thanks," his Press Secretary Josh Earnest said in his final tweet. "To the press corps, thanks for what you do. Your passion and dedication to your work is critical to the success of American democracy," Earnest said.

"You are thorough, critical, and most importantly, you persevere. It's made me a better Press Secretary, and a better public servant," he added in another tweet. The First Lady Michelle Obama also posted a brief video on her tweeter feed "taking it in one last walk through the People's House" as she is seen walking with the First Dogs. "For future updates from Mrs Obama, be sure to follow @MichelleObama," she wrote.

"Being your First Lady has been the honour of a lifetime. From the bottom of my heart, thank you," she said in her final pinned tweet signed as "mo" which stands for Michelle Obama.

