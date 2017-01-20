Barack Obama felt nostalgic before leaving Oval Office

Washington, Jan 20: Outgoing US President Barack Obama said he felt nostalgic before leaving the Oval Office of the White House.

"Of course," Obama said when a group of reporters asked if he felt nostalgic. Walking past a group of reporters Obama was asked "how's it going?" When asked for any last words to the American people, he said "thank you."

Obama was seen through the window leaving some papers on the Oval Office desk before he came out.

Thereafter, he was followed down to colonnade toward the White House by Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden, as well as other aides.

