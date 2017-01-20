Barack Obama felt nostalgic before leaving Oval Office

Obama was seen through the window leaving some papers on the Oval Office desk before he came out.

Washington, Jan 20: Outgoing US President Barack Obama said he felt nostalgic before leaving the Oval Office of the White House.

President Barack Obama waves as he concludes his final presidential news conference, Wednesday, Jan. 18, 2017, in the briefing room of the White House in Washington. PTI photo.

"Of course," Obama said when a group of reporters asked if he felt nostalgic. Walking past a group of reporters Obama was asked "how's it going?" When asked for any last words to the American people, he said "thank you."

Thereafter, he was followed down to colonnade toward the White House by Vice President Joe Biden and wife Jill Biden, as well as other aides.

Story first published: Friday, January 20, 2017, 20:41 [IST]
