Balochs protest against Pak atrocities in Geneva

The Baloch Voice Association demonstrated against atrocities committed by Pakistan in front of the iconic Broken Chair in Geneva, during the 35th Session of the United Nations Human Rights Council.

The association highlighted the atrocities of Pakistan against Balochs and Pashtuns. The protest was joined by the Baloch Kashmiri Pashtoon and Uighur representatives.

One of the representatives alleged that the China-Pakistan Economic project originally aimed to develop the Baloch and Pashtun regions was shifted to Punjab while using Pashtun and Baloch resources.

The activists alleged that Pakistan had used brute force in suppressing any demands of independence.

One of the protesters said, Balochistan was illegally annexed by Pakistan in March 1948. The Pakistan Government, by design, has kept the province underdeveloped, while looting its rich natural resources. He blamed that the Punjabi-dominated state establishment of Pakistan has used brutal force against the Baloch population and to suppresses any demand of independence.

The activist urged the UN to take notice of the grave human rights violations in these regions including Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan.

