Baghdadi dead? Almost 100 per cent, but there is no evidence

Self-professed Caliph, Abu Bakr al-Bhagdadi is dead and the news is almost 100 per cent correct, the Russian media has reported. The confirmation comes a week after the Russians had claimed that a missile strike may have killed the chief of the Islamic State.

The Interfax news agency while quoting the head of the defence committee in Russia's upper parliamentary house said that the news is almost confirmed. However the armed groups fighting in the region and the US officials said that there is no evidence to support the claim.

An officer with the Indian Intelligence agency told OneIndia that they too have been trying to gather evidence regarding his death. Our counterparts in Syria and Iraq have not been able to confirm the news. It is also not clear if Bhagdadi was present at the Grand Moque at Mosul when the Iraqi forces launched an attack. The ISIS had destroyed the Grand Mosque in the encounter. This was the same Mosque in which Baghdadi had declared himself the Caliph.

The news of Baghdadi's death has been floating around since the past year. He has been termed as a cat with nine lives. Baghdadi had around 6 months back issued an audio statement in which he had said that the foreign fighters must return to their home land and stage attacks. For the local fighters his message wads to blow themselves up. The statement was issued in the wake of the ISIS losing considerable ground in their strongholds of Iraq and Syria.

OneIndia News