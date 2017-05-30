Baghdad bombings: 27 killed after second deadly blast in 24 hours

In less than 24 hours, a second deadly explosion has struck Baghdad, killing at least 27 people and injuring more than 100 in two bombings in Baghdad, security and medical officials said on Tuesday.

The second blast on Tuesday was also a car bomb attack, security officials.

Earlier on Monday, at least 13 persons have died after a car bomb exploded outside an ice cream parlour in Baghdad, Iraq. A large explosion in the central Karrada district rocked the Iraqi capital late Monday night. According to Iraqi officials, the bomb was placed inside a parked car and remotely detonated.

Last year, Baghdad was rocked by a huge truck bomb that targeted a popular retail district in the city center. The Islamic State had claimed responsibilty for the first attack, which came as the Muslim holy month of Ramadan got under way.

OneIndia News