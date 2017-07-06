At Dor beach, Modi given demonstration of mobile water filtration plant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday visited Dor beach where they were given a demonstration of a mobile seawater desalination unit.

Israel is a pioneer in using the desalinised sea water for agriculture which has, in fact, played a key role in transforming Israel from a water deficit state to water surplus state.

India is looking forward to utilise such a technology to reduce its dependency on monsoon.

Modi was also given a demonstration of a mobile water filtration plant at the beach.

India and Israel already have an agreement on desalination which was signed when Israeli President Reuven Rivlin visited India last year.

Earlier today, Modi and Netanyahu laid floral wreaths at the Haifa Indian Cemetery that contains the graves of 49 Commonwealth servicemen killed in World War I.

In a highly sombre atmosphere, Modi and Netanyahu also jointly unveiled a plaque commemorating Major Dalpat Singh, who led the Jodhpur Lancers.

OneIndia News