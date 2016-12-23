Asif Ali Zardari returns, vows freedom for Kashmir

Karachi, Dec 23 Former Pakistan President Asif Ali Zardari who returned to the country on Friday from self-imposed exile after a year-and-half, has vowed that "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan".

Addressing his supporters outside Karachi airport shortly after his arrival, the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) co-chairman said there is a sense of despair in Pakistan. "However, I want to tell you that I have brought hope and not despair with me. I assure you that my programme will give Pakistanis new hope. Pakistan is secure with the efforts of the masses and the armed forces and will never face failure," he said.

The former President said the Pakistani flag has become the "symbol of freedom for Kashmiris". "Kashmir will become part of Pakistan," he said. Slamming his opponents, the former president went on to add that his party will once again rule the country and establish itself in the Parliament.

He also expressed pleasure over the thriving democracy and democratic culture in the country. "We will keep moving forward with the spirit of democracy and as only democracy has the solution for Pakistan's problems." The PPP leader had left the country in June last year following a hard-hitting speech that criticised the establishment for over-stepping its domain, thereby offending it. Since then, he divided his time between Dubai and London.

