As Iraq takes back Mosul, no word on 39 abducted Indians as yet

The fall of Mosul from the hands of the Islamic State has brought hope to the families of the 39 Indians who were taken hostage in 2014. The three year battle for Mosul was finally won by the Iraq Army which claimed to take over the area from the ISIS.

The latest development had raised the hopes for the families of the 39 construction workers who were abducted. It may be recalled that one of workers, Harjit Masih had managed to escape. After his escape he had addressed the media and said that the rest of them were lined up and shot. The Indian Government however did not subscribe to the view and said that all were safe.

The Ministry for External Affairs had said on June 16 that all of them were alive. We have no other information to prove that they are not alive said Gopal Baglay, the spokesperson of the ministry.

The Indian government continues to remain in touch with officials and is doing everything to secure their release. One official from Iraq is understood to have told India that the Indians are suspected to be hiding at a Church in Mosul.

OneIndia News