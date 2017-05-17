6 injured after gunmen attacked Afghan National Radio Television office

The assault involved a bombing and gunshots.

By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News

Some unidentified gunmen stormed into National Radio Television's compound in Afghanistan in Nangarhar's Jalalabad on Wednesday.

Armed men stormed building of National Radio Television in Afghanistan
Image for representation only

According to the officials, shots were heard close to governor's compound and National Radio Television of Afghanistan offices in Jalalabad.

Local officials said that the attack was launched around 10 am. The assault involved a bombing and gunshots. Bordering Pakistan, Nangarhar is top regional stronghold for Islamic State militants.

OneIndia News

Read more about:

armed, national radio television, afghanistan, jalalabad, islamic state

Story first published: Wednesday, May 17, 2017, 12:02 [IST]
Other articles published on May 17, 2017
Please Wait while comments are loading...