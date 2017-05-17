6 injured after gunmen attacked Afghan National Radio Television office

Some unidentified gunmen stormed into National Radio Television's compound in Afghanistan in Nangarhar's Jalalabad on Wednesday.

According to the officials, shots were heard close to governor's compound and National Radio Television of Afghanistan offices in Jalalabad.

Local officials said that the attack was launched around 10 am. The assault involved a bombing and gunshots. Bordering Pakistan, Nangarhar is top regional stronghold for Islamic State militants.

OneIndia News