Are you on Twitter? NBC reporter asks Modi

National Broadcasting Company's reporter Megyn Kelly on Thursday clearly looked like she fell short on her homework and is now being bashed across social media platforms for her question to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This incident happened when Kelly interacted with Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin at state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg.

At state dinner party at Konstantin Palace in St. Petersburg with Russian President Putin and Indian PM Modi. More tonight @NBCNightlyNews pic.twitter.com/FX5kjfIJAf — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

When Modi praised Kelly's picture on Twitter where she is seen posing with an umbrella and with a caption,''Things are looking up in St. Petersburg - the rain stopped...& I will interview President Putin on Friday.''

Wondering whether Modi is on Twitter, Kelly asked Modi,''Are you on Twitter?''. However, the Prime Minister laughed off her question.

Things are looking up in St. Petersburg - the rain stopped...& I will interview President Putin on Friday. pic.twitter.com/3MJ3IoIhlH — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) June 1, 2017

But Kelly's this question didn't go down too well with Twitteratti.

Dear @megynkelly here is ur twitter profile vs @narendramodi sir profile,still u ask that r u on twitter. Wats d population f ur country btw pic.twitter.com/bFcanO6iLP — Kumar Amritansh (@Banarasi_Hindu) June 2, 2017

Did you just ask @narendramodi who has 30.3 mil followers, if he's on twitter? Seriously @megynkelly? Pls rsrch on who you are interviewing — Vinod N (@vinodindia) June 2, 2017

One of the user even compared her followers to that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Let's recall that, Modi is the third most followed world leader on Twitter after Pope Francis and US President Donald Trump, suggests Burson Marsteller's Twiplomacy study 2017. As per the study, Modi is the third most followed political leader with nearly 30 million followers on his personal account.

Narendra Modi is on a visit to Russia and arrived at St Petersburg on Thursday morning. He is slated to have a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin shortly and the Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant located in Tamil Nadu is one of the most vital topics expected to come up for discussion between the two leaders.

