Are Indians prompt in their response? UK judge on India's delayed proof in Mallya case

Many in India are hoping that liquor baron Vijay Mallya would be extradited from the United Kingdom soon. While many claimed his brief arrest in the month of April as a major diplomatic victory for India, the fact of the matter is that the process from the Indian side has been delayed.

Chief magistrate Emma Arbuthnot at Westminster magistrates' court noted that there were delays in the evidence arriving from the government of India. This observation was made after Aaron Watkins representing India said that the Crown Prosecution Service needed 4 weeks times to receive the rest of the evidence India and also to review it.

Are Indians normally prompt in their responses. They have taken six months so far and we haven't got any further forward in the past 6 weeks, the judge observed. If there is still no sign of the evidence, then April 2018 is a possibility for the full hearing. If we have everything, then it may look like December, the judge noted.

Watkins however said that the the material received was not insubstantial. Thereis a close working relationship with India on the case.

The court granted conditional bail to Vijay Mallya till December 4. The case will be heard next on July 6 when the court will see if all the evidence has been admitted. Mallya will not have to attend court on July 6.

Ben Watson representing Mallya said that they are yet to get the final evidence from the government of India. The evidence had been requested six weeks ago. "This began on January 31 and it's now June and we still don't have the case," he said, pushing for the hearing to be postponed till spring 2018.

There has also been a second extradition request which we have not yet seen which adds to the uncertainty of this," Watson added. Mallya had faced a "battle to enter the court building and cameras were thrust In his face, Watson said while requesting for physical barriers to be put up so that his client is protected from the press.

OneIndia News