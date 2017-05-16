April 2017 was second warmest since 1880: NASA

Going by the mean temperatures of April across the globe for the last 137 years, April,2017, was second warmest, said NASA.

According to NASA's Goddard Institute for Space Studies, April 2016 was the hottest on record, at 1.06 degrees Celsius warmer than the April mean temperature.

This year's April was 0.88 degrees Celsius warmer than the mean April temperature from 1951-1980.

The third warmest April was in 2010, which was 0.87 degrees warmer than the mean.

The global temperatures risen significantly in the last 3-4 decades due to rapid industrialisation and emission of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

This rise has also had an impact on polar ice caps. Some studies suggest that the ice mass in Artic have begun to melt at more rapid rate than before giving rise to fears of rise in sea levels.

(OneIndia News with agency inputs)