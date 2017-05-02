AP CM Chandrababu wins US-India Biz Council Award

Washington, May 2: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has been selected for the 'Transformative Chief Minister Award' in recognition for his role in advancing the US-India partnership at the state level. The award by the US-India Business Council would be presented to Naidu during the USIBC West Coast Summit in the Silicon Valley on May 8, a statement said.

The summit will convene 150 industry leaders from sectors such as information technology, banking, food processing, healthcare, clean energy, digital payments, manufacturing and Government of India officials to explore the impacts of manufacturing in India, digitisation, India's move towards a cashless society and the future of the US-India trade relations, USIBC said.

Participants will discuss key issues such as how Internet of Things (IoTs), smart city planning, and manufacturing issues are shaping the future of the US-India technology partnership, it said.

Led by USIBC chairman and Cisco Executive Chairman, John Chambers, the summit among others will feature Union Cabinet Minister for Food Processing Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and IT Aruna Sundararajan. The summit will also honour Sundararajan with the 'Transformative Leadership Award' for excellence in public service and for her commitment to advancing US-India cooperation and Digital India.

Last year's recipient for this award was Amitabh Kant, CEO of Niti Aayog. "India is changing rapidly due to digitisation and this in turn is changing how Indian consumers access information, public goods and services, and create opportunities for innovation," said USIBC president Mukesh Aghi.

"Moreover, India's digital economy has the potential for doubling to USD250 billion, contributing 7.5 per cent of the country's GDP in the next three years," he said. "The summit will bring together top minds in the industry and the government of India to discuss these possibilities and the future of the US-India technology partnership," Aghi said.

The companies which will attend the summit include Amazon, Paypal, Deloitte, Facebook, Nuveen, Mastercard, Dell, TransAsia, Varian Medical, Visa among others.

