Another court rules out Donald Trump's travel ban

In yet another setback for US President Donald Trump, a 3 judge panel of the Ninth Circuit Court has ruled out travel ban on countries including Libya, Iran, Somalia, Sudan, Syria and Yemen for 90 days which was announced in February. "We conclude that the President, in issuing the Executive Order, exceeded the scope of the authority delegated to him by Congress," the judges said.

The court however allowed the government to conduct internal reviews on vetting as it vacated part of the injunction. The Trump administration can move the Supreme Court challenging the order. Taking in consent a Hawaii judge's decision from March, the judges revealed that Trump's decision to block all refugees and foreign nationals from six muslim-majority countries from entering the US has violated the constitution as it was against Muslims. The federal judge of Hawaii, Derrick Watson also blocked a directive that barred the refugee applicants for 120 days, as well as other government instructions. It may be recalled that on June 1, the Trump administration had asked the Supreme Court to revive the ban and block the Hawai rulings.

OneIndia News