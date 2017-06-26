Annual Gay Pride Parade around the world

New York, June 26: Tens of thousands of people waving rainbow flags lined streets for gay pride parades in coast-to-coast events that took both celebratory and political tones, the latter a reaction to what some see as new threats to gay rights in the Trump era. In San Francisco, revelers wearing rainbow tutus and boas held signs that read "No Ban, No Wall, Welcome Sisters and Brothers" while they danced to electronic music at a rally outside City Hall.

New York city also celebrated the day with much pomp and gathering. The city has raised awareness for the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) community for now 48 years.

Participants in this year's march were families with children, old and young couples, groups of friends or individuals, who whether or not they belonged to the LGBT community, declared themselves openly proud to support the equality of rights.

"'I love Pride, everyone shows love and it's wonderful," said Kima, a girl who boasted of spending nine years with her girlfriend, Rayshan, and having attended the event from the beginning of their relationship.

Another young woman, Tay, said the best thing about the event is the feeling of freedom, adding that on this day everyone can be free, happy and enjoy love.

Meanwhile in Turkey, Turkish nationalists confront LGBT rights activists who are trying to go ahead with the annual Gay Pride Parade on June 25, 2017 in Istanbul, a day after it was banned by the city governor's office. Police used checkpoints to prevent groups from entering Istiklal Avenue, and turned back people they thought were associated with the march. Police also used tear gas to disperse crowds, the Associated Press reported. In the Cihangir neighborhood, at least 100 protesters beat drums and chanted, "Don't be quiet, shout out, gays exist!"

Oneinida News (with agency inputs)