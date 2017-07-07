Amid stand off Modi, Jinping exchange pleasantries at G20 summit, praise each other

Amidst the stand off, the Chinese President Xi Jinping appreciated India's strong resolve against terrorism. He also said that thanks to India there was momentum introduced in the BRICS. The statement was made at the G20 summit that began on Friday at Hamburg.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that positive momentum in BRICS under China. Modi said that this was thanks to the chairmanship of Jinping. He also wished him luck for the upcoming BRICS summit.

The two leaders earlier exchanged pleasantries ahead of the summit. The meeting of the two leaders is a much watched one considering the two nations are at a stand off at the border.

Host German Chancellor Angela Merkel welcomed the leaders to open the 12th G20 summit, a separate meeting of BRICS leaders took place on the sidelines.

Outside the summit venue, violent protests continued by various rights groups, including anti-capitalist groupings. The police had to resort to water canons, tear gas and pepper spray.

Russia's Vladimir Putin, Turkey's Recep Tayyip Erdogan, France's Emmanuel Macron and the UK's Theresa May are participating in the summit.

While Hamburg happens to be city of birth for the summit host Merkel, it is also known as an 'anti-establishment bastion' of Left-wing radicals.

While counter-terrorism and economic reforms will dominate the discussions, the summit will also discuss issues like free and open trade, climate change, migration, sustainable development and global stability.

Prior to the summit, Modi had said he was looking forward to "engaging leaders from other G20 countries on the vital issues affecting our world today that have a bearing on economic growth, sustainable development, and peace and stability".

OneIndia News