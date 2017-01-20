A guide to Donald Trump’s inaugural events in Washington

Washington, Jan 20: President-elect Donald Trump will become 45th president of US on Jan 20 during the inauguration ceremony. Around 2,00,000 people are expeected to attend the swearing-in ceremony and the inaugural parade.

Where can i watch?

It will be broadcasted on all the major network channels including ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, PBS, C-SPAN and Fox News and other channels.

Check out the schedule below:

Jan, 20 (Friday)

8 pm ­- Artists to perform

The inaugural ceremony will begin at the Capitol Building with musical performances. Jackie Evancho, Lee Greenwood, 3 Doors Down, Toby Keith, DJ Ravidrums, The Piano Guys, The Frontmen of Country and Jon Voight are some among the performers who will take the stage after many artists declined due to scheduling conflict.

10 pm: Swearing-in ceremony

The swearing in ceremony will begin where Donald Trump will be sworn in as 45th president of the United States and Mike Pence will be sworn in as vice-president. Trump will then deliver his inaugural address at West Front of the Capitol building.

1.30 am: Inaugural Parade

A wreath-laying ceremony will begin at 3pm at Arlington National Cemetery, after which the Congress will host a lunch in in the Capitol. Later, Trump and Vice President-elect Mike Pence will participate in the presidential procession and inaugural parade on Pennsylvania Avenue.

5.30am: Inaugural Balls

Trump, Pence, and their wives will attend three official inaugural balls. While, Barack and Michelle Obama attended 10 balls when he became president in 2008. And Bill Clinton racked up to 14 balls after he became President. There will be two official balls which will be held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center, followed by a ball saluting armed services at the National Building Museum.

Jan, 21 (Saturday)

8.30 pm: National Prayer Service

Trump and Pence will participate in an interfaith prayer service at Washington's National Cathedral.